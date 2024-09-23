20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 26, 2005

Twin City Foods is suspending its growing and processing operations in Lewiston and the surrounding region for 2005 because of transportation costs and sluggish demand for peas.

The decision means 45 full-time employees will be laid off including the 16 maintenance and warehouse positions suspended in October.

“In the last few years, we have seen our margins disappear despite all of our efforts to control costs,” according to a news release from Twin City Foods. “This has left the company few choices but to consolidate our pea processing operations.”