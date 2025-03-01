20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 2, 2005

A pedestrian overpass connecting Fifth Street with the Clearwater River Levee Bypass Road will be built this year.

A&R Construction of Lewiston was the apparent low bidder when envelopes were opened Tuesday at Boise. A&R’s bid was $695,324, about $17,000 less than estimated.

The project was cut back substantially from the time it was first conceived, however. It originally included sprucing up Fifth Street all the way to Main.