20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 2, 2005
A Moscow-based environmental group wants the federal government to closely examine any plan from Idaho that calls for wolves to be killed to help elk.
The Friends of the Clearwater sent a letter to Northern Rockies Wolf Recovery Coordinator Ed Bangs Tuesday, asking him to ensure the state uses sound science and takes adequate public comment before it approves the killing of any wolves.
“Idaho Fish and Game does not have clear and unbiased data on elk and deer herds in the Clearwater Basin to demonstrate what are the limiting factors for elk and deer,” said Gary Macfarlane.
The letter was sent in anticipation the state will seek to remove wolves in the upper Clearwater Basin to help ailing elk herds there. Idaho and Montana will both receive more flexibility to manage wolves Monday when special rules approved by the agency go into effect.
———
BOISE — The University of Idaho needs to raise faculty salaries, according to University of Idaho President Tim White.
“We’re getting poached on a daily basis of our very best faculty,” White told the Senate Education Committee Tuesday.
White praised Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s “courage and vision” in his proposal to bump spending up 6.4 percent to about $238 million for Idaho colleges and universities.
However, the university needs enough money to compete with other universities. Senior faculty members are the furthest behind in salaries, said White.