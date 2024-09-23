20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 2, 2005

A Moscow-based environmental group wants the federal government to closely examine any plan from Idaho that calls for wolves to be killed to help elk.

The Friends of the Clearwater sent a letter to Northern Rockies Wolf Recovery Coordinator Ed Bangs Tuesday, asking him to ensure the state uses sound science and takes adequate public comment before it approves the killing of any wolves.

“Idaho Fish and Game does not have clear and unbiased data on elk and deer herds in the Clearwater Basin to demonstrate what are the limiting factors for elk and deer,” said Gary Macfarlane.

The letter was sent in anticipation the state will seek to remove wolves in the upper Clearwater Basin to help ailing elk herds there. Idaho and Montana will both receive more flexibility to manage wolves Monday when special rules approved by the agency go into effect.