The ScoopDecember 14, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 15, 2004

Groundbreaking for an 11-unit, 62-bed apartment building to house Lewis-Clark State College students could take place as soon as the end of January.

It is expected to be the first of two buildings housing a total of 120 students on Fourth Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, Kent Sailsbery of Lewiston told the Normal Hill Planning Area Task Force Tuesday night.

The first three-story structure would have nine units with six bedrooms each and two units with two bedrooms each. The two-bedroom units would be set up for two students per bedroom.

———

If the Port of Clarkston helps, Asotin County might have representation on a regional board overseeing artwork by Maya Lin just outside Clarkston and in other Washington and Oregon locations.

Michelle Peters, executive director of the Hells Canyon Visitor Association, would like to attend six meetings of the Confluence Project board.

But the association doesn’t have the $1,000 to $1,500 for travel expenses to the meetings, which would be in Oregon and Washington, Peters said.

Peters made her case for the money at Tuesday’s meeting of Port of Clarkston.

