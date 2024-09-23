20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 9, 2005

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is again taking a run at dredging the silt-clogged shipping channel of the Lower Snake River.

The agency released a draft plan Tuesday to remove sediment from five low spots on the river, including the berthing areas of the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston.

“It does fill in with sediment and it needs to be dredged,” said corps spokeswoman Nola Conway at Walla Walla. “It’s necessary to maintain the navigation system and the public port berthing areas.”