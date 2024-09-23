Sections
The ScoopJanuary 4, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 5, 2005

About 1,600 children’s books are on their way to a Florida elementary school that was devastated by last summer’s Hurricane Charley, compliments of students at Lewiston’s Webster, McGhee and Whitman schools.

A group of sixth-graders loaded boxes of books onto a Swift Transport truck Tuesday afternoon. The books will help resupply the library at East Elementary School in Punta Gorda, Fla., which was destroyed in the Aug. 13 hurricane.

Students earned the books through a book fair sponsored by the Scholastic publishing company. The company donated one book for every book sold at the fair.

McGhee sixth-grade teacher Brenda Hardin said the project helped students connect what they saw on the news with a real-life experience.

———

Vernon Williams, an eight-year member of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District Board, was elected president Tuesday night during a reorganization meeting that includ ed attempts to cut legal and engineering costs.

“You just had your last good night’s sleep last night, Vern,” Robert Denevan told him. Denevan was president for several years before being succeeded a year ago by James Raffety.

Williams, 71 and a retired Potlatch Corp. wood division employee, was vice president last year. Raffety was elected vice president and Denevan was re-elected treasurer. Raffety and Denevan also are retired from Potlatch.

