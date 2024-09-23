20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 23, 2005

The site of a former gas station across the street from Clarkston’s Albertsons will soon undergo a conversion into a small-scale shopping center.

The land at 303 Bridge St. has been acquired and plans are being put together, says Marshall Clark, a managing member of CHRISLINC Properties, the project’s developer.

With the exception of two or three walls, the building will be removed and replaced with a 5,800-square-foot shopping center.