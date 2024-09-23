20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 23, 2005
The site of a former gas station across the street from Clarkston’s Albertsons will soon undergo a conversion into a small-scale shopping center.
The land at 303 Bridge St. has been acquired and plans are being put together, says Marshall Clark, a managing member of CHRISLINC Properties, the project’s developer.
With the exception of two or three walls, the building will be removed and replaced with a 5,800-square-foot shopping center.
After an uneven accreditation report five years ago, Lewis-Clark State College has received what some officials are calling the most positive report they have ever seen.
“They said we addressed everything,” LCSC President Dene Thomas said Tuesday from the Salt Lake City airport while waiting for a flight back to Lewiston. “The suggestions they did make were recommendations to continue doing what we were already doing right.”
Five years ago, a team from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities found several problems at the college. An indefinite role and mission, a lack of institutional focus and finances were all cited as needing attention.