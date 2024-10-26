20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 27, 2004
Following the defeat earlier this month of a $34.8 million bond to build a new Lewiston High School, board members said they would have to listen to the community to find out the reasons why.
It appears the listening process has begun. Superintendent Joy Rapp said Tuesday board members are starting to sift through scores of cards, e-mails and telephone calls they have received since the Oct. 12 bond failed.
“What we’re currently doing is gathering and synthesizing all of the comments, concerns and advice that has come in from the community following the election,” Rapp said.
The response, she added, has been enormous.
About 200 new Nez Perce voters and 150 new Coeur d’Alene tribal voters have registered in north central Idaho as part of the national Get Out the Native Vote campaign.
Most new voters will cast ballots Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, volunteers say.
“They are leaning very much in favor of John Kerry,” says Julie Kane, a volunteer who works as a Nez Perce tribal attorney.
The registration push is nonpartisan, but volunteers get a sense of how Indian voters are leaning and why.