Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopOctober 26, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 27, 2004

Following the defeat earlier this month of a $34.8 million bond to build a new Lewiston High School, board members said they would have to listen to the community to find out the reasons why.

It appears the listening process has begun. Superintendent Joy Rapp said Tuesday board members are starting to sift through scores of cards, e-mails and telephone calls they have received since the Oct. 12 bond failed.

“What we’re currently doing is gathering and synthesizing all of the comments, concerns and advice that has come in from the community following the election,” Rapp said.

The response, she added, has been enormous.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

About 200 new Nez Perce voters and 150 new Coeur d’Alene tribal voters have registered in north central Idaho as part of the national Get Out the Native Vote campaign.

Most new voters will cast ballots Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, volunteers say.

“They are leaning very much in favor of John Kerry,” says Julie Kane, a volunteer who works as a Nez Perce tribal attorney.

The registration push is nonpartisan, but volunteers get a sense of how Indian voters are leaning and why.

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 26
Senior Calendar
The ScoopOct. 26
60 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 26
PHOTOS: A trip to nuclear ground zero
The ScoopOct. 26
Top Ten
Related
Plant now for brilliant fall foliage
The ScoopOct. 26
Plant now for brilliant fall foliage
COMMENTARY: In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season
The ScoopOct. 26
COMMENTARY: In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season
The ScoopOct. 26
40 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 26
Northwest Bestsellers
Top Ten
The ScoopOct. 19
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Dance, fellowship and fun
The ScoopOct. 19
PHOTOS: Dance, fellowship and fun
Our pumpkins deserve an apology and blue ribbons for effort
The ScoopOct. 19
Our pumpkins deserve an apology and blue ribbons for effort
Beware of some of these seasonal plants around your pets
The ScoopOct. 19
Beware of some of these seasonal plants around your pets
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy