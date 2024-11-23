Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 23, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 24, 2004

What was once a mobile blood collection center has grown roots.

The Inland Northwest Blood Center branch opened its doors at 1213 21st St. in Lewiston Tuesday, marking the first time the nonprofit blood donation organization has a storefront presence in the valley.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The center is the sole provider of blood and platelets to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Tri-State Hospital and Garfield County Memorial Hospital.

———

A new housing development for low-income elderly residents is going up in Clarkston.

The one-bedroom units will be built at 1207 Washington St., according to Judy Thompson, executive director of the Asotin County Housing Authority.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Alphonso Jackson said Northwest Regional Facilitators will be getting a $1.4 million capital advance to build 18 one-bedroom units for low-income elderly persons and a two-bedroom unit for a resident manager.

The construction start date has not been nailed down.

Related
The ScoopNov. 23
Senior Calendar
The ScoopNov. 23
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 23
40 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 23
60 Years Ago
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 23
Top Ten
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
The ScoopNov. 23
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
The ScoopNov. 23
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
Turns out, we didn’t have quite the right information for ‘yew’
The ScoopNov. 23
Turns out, we didn’t have quite the right information for ‘yew’
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 23
Northwest Bestsellers
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
The ScoopNov. 16
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
The ScoopNov. 16
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 16
Top Ten
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy