20 Years Ago

The board rejected the same request last spring and set student fee increases at 8.5 percent for both the UI and Lewis-Clark State College.

The UI is facing a multimillion dollar budget gap due to declining state support, years of deficit spending and costs associated with the mismanaged University Place satellite campus development in Boise.

———

LAPWAI — Five Nez Perce families may own their dream homes on a hill shortly after New Year’s Eve.

In the months following, another 27 homes will dot the tawny-colored hillside in the Sundown Heights subdivision south of Lapwai.

Construction started in November and the 32 homes, which cost a total of $3.7 million, mark the end of seven years of planning. The final house will be finished by September.