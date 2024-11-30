Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 30, 2024

20 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 1, 2004

The University of Idaho will once again ask the State Board of Education for permission to raise student fees more than 10 percent at the board’s regular meeting in Pocatello Thursday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The board rejected the same request last spring and set student fee increases at 8.5 percent for both the UI and Lewis-Clark State College.

The UI is facing a multimillion dollar budget gap due to declining state support, years of deficit spending and costs associated with the mismanaged University Place satellite campus development in Boise.

———

LAPWAI — Five Nez Perce families may own their dream homes on a hill shortly after New Year’s Eve.

In the months following, another 27 homes will dot the tawny-colored hillside in the Sundown Heights subdivision south of Lapwai.

Construction started in November and the 32 homes, which cost a total of $3.7 million, mark the end of seven years of planning. The final house will be finished by September.

Related
The ScoopNov. 30
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 30
Christmas Wish List for Seniors
The ScoopNov. 30
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 30
40 Years Ago
Related
The ScoopNov. 30
Honor Roll
The ScoopNov. 30
Letter of Thanks
The ScoopNov. 30
60 Years Ago
Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies
The ScoopNov. 30
Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies
PHOTOS: Behind the camera: astrophotography
The ScoopNov. 30
PHOTOS: Behind the camera: astrophotography
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 23
Top Ten
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
The ScoopNov. 23
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
The ScoopNov. 23
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy