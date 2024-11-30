20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 1, 2004
The University of Idaho will once again ask the State Board of Education for permission to raise student fees more than 10 percent at the board’s regular meeting in Pocatello Thursday.
The board rejected the same request last spring and set student fee increases at 8.5 percent for both the UI and Lewis-Clark State College.
The UI is facing a multimillion dollar budget gap due to declining state support, years of deficit spending and costs associated with the mismanaged University Place satellite campus development in Boise.
———
LAPWAI — Five Nez Perce families may own their dream homes on a hill shortly after New Year’s Eve.
In the months following, another 27 homes will dot the tawny-colored hillside in the Sundown Heights subdivision south of Lapwai.
Construction started in November and the 32 homes, which cost a total of $3.7 million, mark the end of seven years of planning. The final house will be finished by September.