20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 6, 2004
A man walked in the door of the Community Action Partnership Food Bank in Lewiston and asked for a van and someone to accompany him to Costco.
He said he wanted to try to fill the van with food, said John Triplett, head of Nez Perce County Court Services. “And $1,500 later, he pretty much accomplished that.”
To make sure the holes were filled, the man then handed over a check for $500 to purchase needs not filled by donations, Triplett said.
That contribution alone added about 1,000 pounds of food to the total of 15,500 pounds collected by volunteers in the sixth annual court services food drive.
———
The throwback trend in sports uniforms seems to have seeped down to every level of athletics. Whether by design or not, a handful of area prep football teams have gone with the retro look this season.
Last Friday, when Pullman and Moscow battled for Palouse supremacy, they also showed off their new (old) helmets.
The Greyhounds’ lids are metallic blue with a script “Hounds” emblazoned on the sides.
The Bears reached even further back. Their helmets are just dark red — with no stripes, no logos.