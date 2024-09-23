20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 6, 2004

A man walked in the door of the Community Action Partnership Food Bank in Lewiston and asked for a van and someone to accompany him to Costco.

He said he wanted to try to fill the van with food, said John Triplett, head of Nez Perce County Court Services. “And $1,500 later, he pretty much accomplished that.”

To make sure the holes were filled, the man then handed over a check for $500 to purchase needs not filled by donations, Triplett said.