Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopOctober 12, 2024

20 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 13, 2004

After a long campaign to persuade Lewiston School District patrons of the need for a new high school, voters Tuesday night rejected a $34.8 million bond that would have paid for the project.

Superintendent Joy Rapp said 46.3 percent, or 2,972, of the voters, said yes to the bond; 53.7 percent, or 3,447, said no. The measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

A little more than 6,400 voters showed up at the polls, out of 17,622 registered voters in the district.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Rapp expressed disappointment in the vote result.

———

The Clarkston City Council’s delay on a rezoning request at the Port of Clarkston could affect plans for a new building there, according to Rick Davis, the port’s top employee.

Richard Flerchinger, co-owner of D&S Electrical Contractors in Clarkston, wants to construct a building with 3,600 square feet on the main floor and additional space in the basement in the 900 block of Port Way.

The building would make it possible for Flerchinger to move his business from a downtown Clarkston location at 829 Fifth St. to the port.

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 12
Club Notes
The ScoopOct. 12
60 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 12
Senior Calendar
The ScoopOct. 12
Northwest Bestsellers
Related
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
The ScoopOct. 12
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween
The ScoopOct. 12
PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween
OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
The ScoopOct. 12
OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
BIG PICTURE: Aurora borealis brings trippy skies
The ScoopOct. 12
BIG PICTURE: Aurora borealis brings trippy skies
Harper-Marsh
The ScoopOct. 6
Harper-Marsh
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
The ScoopOct. 6
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
The ScoopOct. 6
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
The ScoopOct. 6
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy