20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 13, 2004

After a long campaign to persuade Lewiston School District patrons of the need for a new high school, voters Tuesday night rejected a $34.8 million bond that would have paid for the project.

Superintendent Joy Rapp said 46.3 percent, or 2,972, of the voters, said yes to the bond; 53.7 percent, or 3,447, said no. The measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

A little more than 6,400 voters showed up at the polls, out of 17,622 registered voters in the district.