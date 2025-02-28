Upon conducting interviews, officers found this may have been an untrue statement. Court documents say Almathal allegedly shoulder checked, pushed and made derogatory verbal comments to an Indian man about his race and religion.

The victim told police that he had acted in self-defense and pushed Almathal away after Almathal allegedly grabbed his chest and neck. Officers noted in court documents the victim had a fresh, red abrasion on the side of his neck.

Police asked the victim if he punched Almathal, which he denied and said he only pushed him. When this happened, Almathal reportedly fell into a door and called 911 and reported he had been punched.

Almathal was arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail Saturday and was released Monday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.