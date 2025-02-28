Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

23-year-old Pullman man charged with assault, commission of a hate crime

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman Police Department Logo
Pullman Police Department LogoPullman

PULLMAN — Pullman police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of committing a hate crime this weekend.

Mohammed Almathal was charged with alleged fourth-degree assault and commission of a hate crime Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue following up on a reported assault. Court documents show Almathal reportedly told Whitcom 911, a local dispatching agency, he was punched in the face.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Upon conducting interviews, officers found this may have been an untrue statement. Court documents say Almathal allegedly shoulder checked, pushed and made derogatory verbal comments to an Indian man about his race and religion.

The victim told police that he had acted in self-defense and pushed Almathal away after Almathal allegedly grabbed his chest and neck. Officers noted in court documents the victim had a fresh, red abrasion on the side of his neck.

Police asked the victim if he punched Almathal, which he denied and said he only pushed him. When this happened, Almathal reportedly fell into a door and called 911 and reported he had been punched.

Almathal was arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail Saturday and was released Monday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 28
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Local NewsFeb. 28
Officials: Pullman’s pedestrian bridge shifted as it was des...
Local NewsFeb. 28
Ferguson proposes nearly $4B in cuts to Washington state bud...
Local NewsFeb. 28
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures an...
Related
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 28
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Idahoan to lead U.S. Forest Service
Local NewsFeb. 28
Idahoan to lead U.S. Forest Service
Idaho Senate advances bill banning requiring ‘medical interventions’ in schools, businesses
Local NewsFeb. 28
Idaho Senate advances bill banning requiring ‘medical interventions’ in schools, businesses
Idahoan to lead the Forest Service
Local NewsFeb. 27
Idahoan to lead the Forest Service
Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 27
Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill
Moscow architect looks at Russell Elementary’s future
Local NewsFeb. 27
Moscow architect looks at Russell Elementary’s future
Protection order in Opgenorth case denied
Local NewsFeb. 27
Protection order in Opgenorth case denied
Senate OKs resolution creating ‘Traditional Family Month’
Local NewsFeb. 27
Senate OKs resolution creating ‘Traditional Family Month’
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy