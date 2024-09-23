Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsJanuary 7, 2025

360 Gymnastics of Clarkston to host 15th annual Winter Spirit competition

Sports staff
The Xcel Silver team placed first at the Winter Spirit gymnastics meet at 360 Gymnastics in Clarkston.
The Xcel Silver team placed first at the Winter Spirit gymnastics meet at 360 Gymnastics in Clarkston.Contributed photo

AREA ROUNDUP

360 Gymnastics of Clarkston will host its 15th annual Winter Spirit competition Friday to Sunday, it was announced.

Ten teams and 310 athletes will compete from across the region, including as far asway as Ellenburg, Wash.

The largest club gymnastics competition in the area will have seven sessions starting at 6 p.m. Friday and ending around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost for spectators is $5 for students and $10 for adults.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie 61, Orofino 50

OROFINO — Briggs Rambo and Nate Forsmann combined for 33 points to boost the Pirates (5-3) past the Maniacs in a nonleauge game Monday.

Orofino (2-6) was paced by Jake Runia (17 points) and Hudson Schneider (14).

“It was just great to see them get out and compete, especially coming off of the break,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “So I was just really proud of them.”

PRAIRIE (5-3)

Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Briggs Rambo 8 1-2 17, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 7 2-2 16, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 3-4 12, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-6 2. Totals 25 8-14 61.

OROFINO (2-6)

Jake Runia 7 0-0 17, Nick Bonner 1 2-4 4, Hudson Schneider 6 0-0 14, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 2 1-2 5, Blake Barlow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Olive 3 1-3 7, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-9 50.

Prairie 10 23 15 13—61

Orofino 12 15 7 16—50

3-point goals — Shears, Schwartz, VonBargen, Runia 3, Schneider 2, Naranjo.

JV — Prairie 54, Orofino 37.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Kamiah 52, Orofino 8

KAMIAH — Smothering defense and a 27-point performance from Emma Krogh helped the Kubs top the Maniacs in a nonleauge game.

Kelsee Hunt (15 points) and Lily Campbell (10) also reached double figures for Kamiah (8-2).

OROFINO (2-8)

Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 2 1-2 5, Rilee Diffin 0 0-2 0. Totals 3 2-6 8.

KAMIAH (8-2)

Emma Krogh 11 4-8 27, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 5 0-0 10, Kelsee Hunt 5 2-2 15, Audrey Puckett 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 52.

Orofino 3 2 3 0—8

Kamiah 12 15 9 16—52

3-point goals — Hunt 3, Krogh.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Area teams compete at Orofino Maniac Invitational

OROFINO — Several area teams competed over the weekend at the Orofino Maniac Invitational.

On the boys side, Colfax took second as a team, St. Maries won the event and Lewiston finished fourth.

Clarkston won the girls event with Colfax taking second.

Area individual winners on the boys side included Colfax’s Ty Scott at 113 pounds, Orofino’s Devon Welch at 120, Colfax’s Cooper Phillips at 126, Colfax’s Dillon Gassenberg at 138, Colfax’s Braxden Gransbery at 144 and Issac Nelson of Colfax at 215.

Winners on the girls side included Grace Jones of Colfax at 114-120, Reagan Kessinger of Orofino of Colfax at 126, Joelyn Hart of Clarkston at 132, Ciel Sattler of Lapwai (pod) and Aspen Hellickson of Clarkston at 235.

Some deep runs for Moscow at Rollie Lanes

NAMPA — No Moscow wrestlers placed, but a couple had some deep runs at the massive Rollie Lane Invitational over the weekend.

Paul Dixon at 285 went 3-2 with one bye, making it to the sixth consolation round.

James Greene at 175 also went 3-2, ending his run in the fifth consolation round.

Placers for area teams were published in the Jan. 5 Area Roundup.

Story Tags
area roundup
high school sports
Related
SportsJan. 7
Judge rules WSU justified in firing Rolovich
SportsJan. 7
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
SportsJan. 7
Lions secure No. 1 seed, cement NFL playoff field
SportsJan. 7
North Dakota State beats Montana State, wins 10th FCS title
Related
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
SportsJan. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 4
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy