AREA ROUNDUP
360 Gymnastics of Clarkston will host its 15th annual Winter Spirit competition Friday to Sunday, it was announced.
Ten teams and 310 athletes will compete from across the region, including as far asway as Ellenburg, Wash.
The largest club gymnastics competition in the area will have seven sessions starting at 6 p.m. Friday and ending around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost for spectators is $5 for students and $10 for adults.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie 61, Orofino 50
OROFINO — Briggs Rambo and Nate Forsmann combined for 33 points to boost the Pirates (5-3) past the Maniacs in a nonleauge game Monday.
Orofino (2-6) was paced by Jake Runia (17 points) and Hudson Schneider (14).
“It was just great to see them get out and compete, especially coming off of the break,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “So I was just really proud of them.”
PRAIRIE (5-3)
Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Briggs Rambo 8 1-2 17, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 7 2-2 16, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 3-4 12, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-6 2. Totals 25 8-14 61.
OROFINO (2-6)
Jake Runia 7 0-0 17, Nick Bonner 1 2-4 4, Hudson Schneider 6 0-0 14, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 2 1-2 5, Blake Barlow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Olive 3 1-3 7, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-9 50.
Prairie 10 23 15 13—61
Orofino 12 15 7 16—50
3-point goals — Shears, Schwartz, VonBargen, Runia 3, Schneider 2, Naranjo.
JV — Prairie 54, Orofino 37.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kamiah 52, Orofino 8
KAMIAH — Smothering defense and a 27-point performance from Emma Krogh helped the Kubs top the Maniacs in a nonleauge game.
Kelsee Hunt (15 points) and Lily Campbell (10) also reached double figures for Kamiah (8-2).
OROFINO (2-8)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 2 1-2 5, Rilee Diffin 0 0-2 0. Totals 3 2-6 8.
KAMIAH (8-2)
Emma Krogh 11 4-8 27, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 5 0-0 10, Kelsee Hunt 5 2-2 15, Audrey Puckett 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 52.
Orofino 3 2 3 0—8
Kamiah 12 15 9 16—52
3-point goals — Hunt 3, Krogh.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Area teams compete at Orofino Maniac Invitational
OROFINO — Several area teams competed over the weekend at the Orofino Maniac Invitational.
On the boys side, Colfax took second as a team, St. Maries won the event and Lewiston finished fourth.
Clarkston won the girls event with Colfax taking second.
Area individual winners on the boys side included Colfax’s Ty Scott at 113 pounds, Orofino’s Devon Welch at 120, Colfax’s Cooper Phillips at 126, Colfax’s Dillon Gassenberg at 138, Colfax’s Braxden Gransbery at 144 and Issac Nelson of Colfax at 215.
Winners on the girls side included Grace Jones of Colfax at 114-120, Reagan Kessinger of Orofino of Colfax at 126, Joelyn Hart of Clarkston at 132, Ciel Sattler of Lapwai (pod) and Aspen Hellickson of Clarkston at 235.
Some deep runs for Moscow at Rollie Lanes
NAMPA — No Moscow wrestlers placed, but a couple had some deep runs at the massive Rollie Lane Invitational over the weekend.
Paul Dixon at 285 went 3-2 with one bye, making it to the sixth consolation round.
James Greene at 175 also went 3-2, ending his run in the fifth consolation round.
Placers for area teams were published in the Jan. 5 Area Roundup.