Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 23, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 24, 1984

Albertson’s Food Center customers in Lewiston and Clarkston will see a “more massive display” of groceries when the two stores reopen Sunday, after two days of closed-door activity transforms them into superwarehouse stores.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Shoppers can also expect lower prices on about 5,000 items throughout stores.

That is the word from Gary Michael of Boise, vice-chairman of the board of Albertson’s Inc. Michael said Friday there won’t be much difference in the way the two Albertson’s stores look, and only a few “very slow moving items” won’t be available anymore.

———

PULLMAN — Washington State University basketball coach Len Stevens must feel like he’s on a TV game show.

So many questions, buy very few answers.

However, Stevens will quickly find out the answers about his young squad as the Cougars prepare to kick off the 1984-85 season against St. Martin’s Tuesday night in the Beasley Coliseum.

Related
The ScoopNov. 23
20 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 23
Senior Calendar
The ScoopNov. 23
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 23
60 Years Ago
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 23
Top Ten
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
The ScoopNov. 23
Serviceberry, an underused native tree, helps wildlife and is worth planting
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
The ScoopNov. 23
PHOTOS: A child’s rite of fall
Turns out, we didn’t have quite the right information for ‘yew’
The ScoopNov. 23
Turns out, we didn’t have quite the right information for ‘yew’
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 23
Northwest Bestsellers
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
The ScoopNov. 16
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
The ScoopNov. 16
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 16
Top Ten
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy