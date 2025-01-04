40 Years Ago

Neal said the port will spend about $35,000 to refurbish the crane and $15,000 to strengthen the dock on which it will operate.

LAPWAI — In an effort to preserve an important part of their heritage, some Nez Perce Indians are taking a course in their native language.

About 25 are participating in the twice-a-week courses at the Veterans Memorial Building at Lapwai. All are tribal employees. But the course, intended to keep the native tongue alive, is open to any member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

The course was launched at the behest of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, governing-body of the tribe, because the language is fading out. It is being taught initially by Allen P. Slickpoo, the NPTEC secretary and a tribal historian who speaks the language.