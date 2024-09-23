40 Years Ago

———

Reconstruction of the intersection at First and Main streets in downtown Lewiston is expected to be on the Idaho Transportation Board agenda next month, board secretary Mary F. Brooks of Boise said Friday.

The major share of the reconstruction has been on hold for the past year because the city and the Idaho Transportation Department haven’t been able to agree on whether Snake River Avenue should continue to have direct access onto Main Street.

The city contends that its intersection with Prospect Avenue Grade should be maintained, and that traffic from both should be able to safely merge with vehicles traveling east from the Interstate Bridge.