Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
The ScoopMarch 8, 2025

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

March 9, 1985

PULLMAN — Private donations will supplement Washington State University’s new president’s annual $92,000 salary by $6,000.

After two days of celebration and hoopla, the WSU Board of Regents officially approved the appointment of Samuel H. Smith to replace current President Glenn Terrell in a brief meeting Friday morning. Smith will begin work July 1.

“The details of the agreement have not been worked out yet,” said board President R.D. (Dan) Leary. “The nitty gritty is we’re not there yet.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Reconstruction of the intersection at First and Main streets in downtown Lewiston is expected to be on the Idaho Transportation Board agenda next month, board secretary Mary F. Brooks of Boise said Friday.

The major share of the reconstruction has been on hold for the past year because the city and the Idaho Transportation Department haven’t been able to agree on whether Snake River Avenue should continue to have direct access onto Main Street.

The city contends that its intersection with Prospect Avenue Grade should be maintained, and that traffic from both should be able to safely merge with vehicles traveling east from the Interstate Bridge.

Related
The ScoopMar. 8
Top Ten
The ScoopMar. 8
Four girls compete for Potlatch Distinguished Young Women ti...
The ScoopMar. 8
60 Years Ago
The ScoopMar. 8
Senior Calendar
Related
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopMar. 8
Northwest Bestsellers
Upcycle TP rolls, newspaper for starting seeds
The ScoopMar. 8
Upcycle TP rolls, newspaper for starting seeds
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a last chance to party
The ScoopMar. 8
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a last chance to party
The ScoopMar. 8
Honor Roll
The ScoopMar. 8
20 Years Ago
Take care: Dietary supplements can be bad for your health
The ScoopMar. 1
Take care: Dietary supplements can be bad for your health
PHOTOS: History comes alive on stage
The ScoopMar. 1
PHOTOS: History comes alive on stage
Harmony between the flora and fauna
The ScoopMar. 1
Harmony between the flora and fauna
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy