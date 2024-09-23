40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 26, 1985
ASOTIN — Asotin County farmers have been advised to study the new soft wheat futures market on the Minneapolis Exchange and then to enter it cautiously, if they feel confident.
Robert Sargeant, Washington State University extension economist, offered a few suggestions to the farmers at a cereals market session at the Gateway Inn at Asotin Thursday.
He said the futures market for white wheat could be a good new tool for northwestern growers when they become well acquainted with its operations. However, he said the futures market has been slow lately, but it could become active anytime and be a good investment under certain conditions.
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents will hold a closed-door, executive session Sunday to consider the search for a new WSU president.
In a statement released by the WSU News Bureau on Friday, board President Dan Leary of Othello announced that the private meeting will be held at noon at the Red Lion Inn at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
According to Leary, the “search for a president” will be discussed in executive session in “accordance with the state’s public meeting laws.”