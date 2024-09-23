Sections
The Palouse
The ScoopDecember 7, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 8, 1984

The Valley club for midget-car racing may race at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds next year, instead of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.

Fair Manager Craig Jones asked the fair board Thursday whether the midget-car racers could hold their racing season — April through September — at the fair grounds.

The Roundup facility has a dirt track and the fairgrounds has an asphalt track, which is better for the racers, Jones said.

———

Idaho Gov. John V. Evans presented an award for achievement in promoting world trade to Potlatch Corp.’s Idaho Pulp and Paperboard Division of Lewiston Thursday night, saying he suspects the company is the largest exporter in the state.

The awards were given to seven firms or corporations doing business in the state during a banquet at Boise observing the governor’s first world trade day.

The award to Potlatch was for excellence in export marketing among companies with more than 100 employees.

