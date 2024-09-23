40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 2, 1985

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — If basketball games were three quarters long, the Clarkston High girls basketball team would be headed for the Washington Class AA state tournament at Seattle next week.

But basketball games have four quarters, and the Bantams will have to win one more game this season before they’re assured a berth at state.

Wapato, on the other hand, earned its first trip to state since 1978 by virtue of a 43-37 victory over Clarkston at Medical Lake High School Friday night.