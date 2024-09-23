Sections
The ScoopDecember 14, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 15, 1984

The amount of timber cut from the Clearwater National Forest in north central Idaho is almost sure to decline over the short term if a new forest plan due for release in March is approved.

Approval of the plan is likely to follow a long, rocky road because some groups already have pledged to fight some portions of it.

The Clearwater has produced 165 million to 170 million board feet of timber each of the last four years, says Forest Supervisor James C. Bates of the U.S. Forest Service at Orofino.

The preferred alternative of forest plan now being readied still has not been selected, however. Bates said the alternative must be chosen soon.

PULLMAN — Ross H. Miller of Prosser has become the fifth former Washington State University student in 12 years to receive the Comstock Award from the Entomological Society of America.

Miller, who recently completed work on his doctorate in entomology at WSU, was one of five outstanding graduate students from across the country to get the award at the society’s national meeting at San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.

Miller’s research into the interactions of mountain pine beetles and lodgepole pine may help foresters predict tree losses, schedule timely harvests and eventually breed more disease-resistant trees. The pine beetles have killed millions of cubic feet of trees in the state.

