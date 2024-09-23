Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 9, 2024

40 Years Ago

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 10, 1984

MOSCOW — Playing nearly error-free football, the Asotin Panthers breezed through their first state playoff game Friday night with a 34-0 win over Wilbur.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“I knew we had the capabilities to play that well,” said Rick Wilcox, the Asotin coach. “It was just a matter of finding the confidence to do that.”

The Panthers showed plenty of confidence, and also plenty of defensive strength and offensive firepower in the first-round game of the Washington Class B-11 state football playoffs at the Kibbie Dome.

———

The Idaho Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council decided Friday at Lewiston that if no additional money is made available, no new state building construction or major improvements can be funded.

Council members agreed that the state building budget of about $6.2 million isn’t enough money to do more than pay for maintenance of state buildings.

The council decided that the money available in fiscal year 1986, beyond the need for maintenance, should go to constructing a Psychiatric Unit at State Hospital South at Blackfoot.

Related
The ScoopNov. 9
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 9
Club Notes
The ScoopNov. 9
Top Ten
Related
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 9
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 9
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 9
20 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Honor Roll
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
The ScoopNov. 2
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
The ScoopNov. 2
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
The ScoopNov. 2
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
The ScoopNov. 2
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy