Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
The ScoopFebruary 8, 2025

40 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Feb. 9, 1985

A Clarkston developer of a $1 million marina at Red Wolf Crossing told Port of Clarkston commissioners Friday that work on the project is expected to begin in 30 days.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cecil Larreau, a developer of the Red Wolf Marina, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington State departments of ecology and fisheries have approved, “in theory,” the permits he needs to begin construction.

He said he expects to have the construction permits in hand within 30 days.

———

GRANGEVILLE — Mastering the technique of snowshoe racing is kind of tough, especially when you’re racing against the clock and your snowshoes keep getting crossed over each other.

That’s what happened to several contestants — both children and adults — during Friday’s Winter Festival activities here. Most of the snowshoe racers splatted face first in the wet, freezing snow before they made it across the finish line.

Still, there were some pretty good times, with Jim DeHaas of Grangeville finishing the race with the best overall time of 12:61 seconds.

Related
The ScoopFeb. 8
Honor Roll: Part 2
The ScoopFeb. 8
PHOTOS: Snow day
The ScoopFeb. 8
20 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 8
Club Notes
Related
PHOTOS: Snow day
The ScoopFeb. 8
PHOTOS: Snow day
The ScoopFeb. 8
60 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 8
Honor Roll: Part 1
The ScoopFeb. 8
Senior Calendar
The ScoopFeb. 8
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopFeb. 8
Top Ten
PHOTOS: The Year of the S-s-s-s-snake
The ScoopFeb. 1
PHOTOS: The Year of the S-s-s-s-snake
The story of food additives and banning of Red Dye No. 3
The ScoopFeb. 1
The story of food additives and banning of Red Dye No. 3
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy