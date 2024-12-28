Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopDecember 28, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 29, 1984

The Lewiston City Council voted Friday to apply for a $10,000 state grant to study residential uses of solar energy.

Members also approved Mayor Gene Mueller’s appointment of a 20-member Model Conservation Standards Advisory Committee to coordinate the solar-energy effort with Nez Perce and Asotin counties and Clarkston and Lapwai city governments.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The council met in a special session in place of meetings Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

———

Idaho Gov. John V. Evans has appointed Lewiston City Council member Marion L. Shinn to a newly created Idaho Water Quality Programs Advisory Committee.

Shinn, a retired Lewiston educator, had served for three years on a state Municipal Facilities Construction Advisory Committee, which recently was dissolved.

He said the new committee has broader responsibilities with emphasis on water purification from all sources. It also is composed of representatives of agriculture and other industries instead of just municipalities.

Related
The ScoopDec. 28
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 28
60 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 28
Looking back: top photos of 2024 from Daily News and Tribun...
The ScoopDec. 28
Northwest Bestsellers
Related
The ScoopDec. 28
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 28
Senior Calendar
The ScoopDec. 28
20 Years Ago
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 21
Club Notes
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
The ScoopDec. 21
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
PHOTOS: Memorable AP photos of 2024
The ScoopDec. 21
PHOTOS: Memorable AP photos of 2024
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
The ScoopDec. 14
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 14
Top Ten
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy