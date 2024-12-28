40 Years Ago

The council met in a special session in place of meetings Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

———

Idaho Gov. John V. Evans has appointed Lewiston City Council member Marion L. Shinn to a newly created Idaho Water Quality Programs Advisory Committee.

Shinn, a retired Lewiston educator, had served for three years on a state Municipal Facilities Construction Advisory Committee, which recently was dissolved.

He said the new committee has broader responsibilities with emphasis on water purification from all sources. It also is composed of representatives of agriculture and other industries instead of just municipalities.