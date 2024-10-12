Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopOctober 12, 2024

40 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 13, 1984

A Tacoma-based firm has made an offer to purchase nearly 100 miles of Burlington Northern Railroad branch line on Palouse Prairie and in the Clearwater River Valley, it was announced Friday.

Edward M. Berntsen, president of Pacific Transportation Services Co., said Burlington Northern officials still are studying his firm’s offer to buy rail lines in the Moscow-Palouse and Kendrick-Arrow areas that BN has abandoned or is in the process of abandoning.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

If all goes well, he said, Pacific Transportation, a railroad consulting and equipment firm, could have the new railroad in operation by next March.

———

Lewiston High Homecoming Queen Kathy Kenyon presided over a wet but successful conclusion to Homecoming Week Friday evening.

Kenyon and her court were introduced at halftime of Lewiston’s football game against Sandpoint at Bengal Field and the Bengals then went on to dump the Bulldogs, 34-7.

Introduced along with Kenyon were senior princesses Jill Daubert and Kim Beck, junior princess Lorie Anderson and sophomore princess Stacy Speicher.

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 12
Club Notes
The ScoopOct. 12
60 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 12
Senior Calendar
The ScoopOct. 12
Northwest Bestsellers
Related
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
The ScoopOct. 12
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween
The ScoopOct. 12
PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween
OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
The ScoopOct. 12
OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
BIG PICTURE: Aurora borealis brings trippy skies
The ScoopOct. 12
BIG PICTURE: Aurora borealis brings trippy skies
Harper-Marsh
The ScoopOct. 6
Harper-Marsh
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
The ScoopOct. 6
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
The ScoopOct. 6
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
The ScoopOct. 6
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy