40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 13, 1984
A Tacoma-based firm has made an offer to purchase nearly 100 miles of Burlington Northern Railroad branch line on Palouse Prairie and in the Clearwater River Valley, it was announced Friday.
Edward M. Berntsen, president of Pacific Transportation Services Co., said Burlington Northern officials still are studying his firm’s offer to buy rail lines in the Moscow-Palouse and Kendrick-Arrow areas that BN has abandoned or is in the process of abandoning.
If all goes well, he said, Pacific Transportation, a railroad consulting and equipment firm, could have the new railroad in operation by next March.
———
Lewiston High Homecoming Queen Kathy Kenyon presided over a wet but successful conclusion to Homecoming Week Friday evening.
Kenyon and her court were introduced at halftime of Lewiston’s football game against Sandpoint at Bengal Field and the Bengals then went on to dump the Bulldogs, 34-7.
Introduced along with Kenyon were senior princesses Jill Daubert and Kim Beck, junior princess Lorie Anderson and sophomore princess Stacy Speicher.