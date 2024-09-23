Sections
The ScoopOctober 19, 2024

40 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 20, 1984

Paving of U.S. Highway 12 between Arrow Bridge and Lenore is expected to begin in about a week, according to Boyd Rood, assistant Lewiston District engineer for the Idaho Department of Transportation District of Highways.

A guard rail has been moved back and the shoulders cleared in preparation for excavation and placement of the rock base, which will begin Monday or Tuesday, Rood said. That should be finished by the end of the week, so that repaving can begin the following week.

Rood said the highway won’t be closed during the work, but there will be 10- or 15-minute delays at intervals throughout the 12-mile project. Pilot cars will be used to guide traffic through the construction.

———

MOSCOW — Public schools need at least an additional $46.7 million in fiscal 1986, says Superintendent of Public Instruction Jerry Evans.

But some members of the Idaho Board of Education hesitate to support such an increase.

“It is one thing to be strongly in support of public schools, but another to be realistic,” said Regent Mike Mitchell. “If I go out and campaign for $47 million, I can’t very well go out and campaign for another $20 million or $30 million to give higher education.”

The board agreed to consider approving the request at its December board meeting at Boise.

