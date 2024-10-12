Sections
The ScoopOctober 6, 2024

40 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 6, 1984

Peg Haas-James, station manager for Cascade Airlines at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport, has been named special assistant to Cascade President Mark Chesnutt.

The new position was created especially to deal with the difficulties accompanying airline expansion, Haas-James said Friday.

“We want to avoid some of the problems that can happen when a system gets larger,” she said. “You can lose touch with your customers.”

———

PULLMAN — The delivery of higher education in Spokane is out of control and there’s only one affordable solution.

That was the salespitch Washington State University President Glenn Terrell offered the state Senate Education Committee Friday in promoting his plea for merging Eastern Washington University into WSU.

“The merger proposal is based on the assumption that population centers like Spokane desperately need the resources of a research university,” Terrell told the senators who held a rare meeting at WSU.

