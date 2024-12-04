5 things to watch this girls basketball season

Area programs including a returning state champion, finalist and third-place finisher are looking to establish early momentum as the prep girls basketball season rounds into full swing.

Here are some things to watch this girls hoops season:

Bantams rule large-school roost

Among the area’s larger-division teams, Clarkston stands out as a beacon of recent success. Last year’s Bantams had an undefeated regular season, swept to a district title and took third place in the Washington Class 2A state tournament.

The loss of league MVP Kendall Wallace, who has graduated and moved on to play for Lewis-Clark State, is the most obvious setback to repeating last year’s results, but the Bantams return most of a core group that was distinguished by its balance, and early signs point to a continuation of that dynamic — Clarkston put 10 different players on the board in its season opener Tuesday against Freeman, and had nine players connect for a whopping total of 16 3-pointers.

“It’s got to be pretty close to a record,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said of the 3-point figure, emphasizing that the “theme was balance” as her team began its campaign.

Junior point guard Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (who transferred from Lapwai last year and made immediate all-around contributions), senior guard Ella Leavitt (the Bantams’ second-highest scorer in their state third-place victory over Prosser) and junior guard Preslee Dempsey (an outside threat who hit 5-of-6 from 3-point range against Freeman) are among the leadership for the current crew of Bantams.

The area’s other “Big 4” teams — the Lewiston Bengals, Moscow Bears and Pullman Greyhounds — all ran losing records last year, though the Bengals benefit from the new classification adjustment, which leaves them in Class 5A (formerly 4A) while their old league foes move up to 6A.

Tiger turnover

Kendrick is best-known in prep sports for its run of four consecutive state football titles, but the school’s athletic excellence the past several years has cut across several different programs. The Tigers are returning state champs in girls basketball as well, having clinched a 1A Division II title with a 55-53 overtime win over Dietrich in a championship game that was followed by an emotional retirement announcement from longtime coach Ron Ireland.

Taking Ireland’s place now is Blair Moore, a former Lewis-Clark State player who has coached the AAU Bordertown Basketball team out of Lewiston for the past several years with his wife and fellow LC alum, Cali. Moore had previous familiarity with Kendrick through coaching now-junior Hali Anderson in that AAU program. He describes Anderson (who has logged multiple 20-plus-point performances in the young season) and fellow junior Mercedes Heimgartner as the players who have most “stepped up” to take on leadership roles after the graduation of a distinguished class of six seniors who spearheaded last season’s state title run. Other current starters are sophomore forward Ashna Casto, senior forward Hayden Kimberling and junior guard Brehlynn Clemenhagen.

Moore said he is in the process of “letting them ‘learn me’ while I also learn their strengths and weaknesses” in these early days of establishing the coaching relationship.