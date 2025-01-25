50th anniversary: Tim and Kathy Duman

To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, the Lewiston couple will be honored with an open house beginning at 1 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1121 Vineyard Drive in Lewiston.
Tim Duman and Kathy Ireland were married Feb. 1, 1975, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in McCall.
She worked for the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program for several years and has worked for Sequoia Counseling Services in Lewiston since October 2012.
He is a self-employed truck owner and operator, and has worked in logging and hauling grain and wood chips.
She was a volunteer hospice provider in McCall and an Idaho Parents Unlimited parent representative in Craigmont. In Lewiston, she was a Red Cross instructor, a member of her parish council and a union representative. Her hobbies include loving her family and friends.
He is a member of the Associated Logging Contractors of Idaho. He had an extraordinary teacher: his dad. He learned to patch and repair almost anything, keep trying and, most importantly, to love his children and grandchildren with all his heart.
The couple have three daughters, one son, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Dan and Stacie Bundy, Matt and Dena McCorkle, Shaun Duman, and Derek and Lana MacArthur will be hosts for the celebration.