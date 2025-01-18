60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 19, 1965

Potlatch Forests, Inc., yesterday accepted delivery of a new jet aircraft at Lewiston Airport. The plane was flown to Lewiston from Wichita, Kan., by an employe of Lear Jet Corp., the manufacturer.

The twin-engined jet, called the model 23, is a nine-place, high-speed aircraft designed for business trips. Although weighing almost six tons, the plane, powered by two General Electric turbo jets each producing 2,850 pounds of thrust at takeoff, will climb to 40,000 feet in 14 minutes and cruises at about 525 miles per hour. It has a top speed of 570 miles per hour.

The white with green trim craft replaces a Learstar Mark II sold by PFI last October. The jet craft, although twice as fast as its piston-engined predecessor, will operate out of airfields of about the same size.