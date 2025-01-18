60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 19, 1965
Potlatch Forests, Inc., yesterday accepted delivery of a new jet aircraft at Lewiston Airport. The plane was flown to Lewiston from Wichita, Kan., by an employe of Lear Jet Corp., the manufacturer.
The twin-engined jet, called the model 23, is a nine-place, high-speed aircraft designed for business trips. Although weighing almost six tons, the plane, powered by two General Electric turbo jets each producing 2,850 pounds of thrust at takeoff, will climb to 40,000 feet in 14 minutes and cruises at about 525 miles per hour. It has a top speed of 570 miles per hour.
The white with green trim craft replaces a Learstar Mark II sold by PFI last October. The jet craft, although twice as fast as its piston-engined predecessor, will operate out of airfields of about the same size.
———
Addition of 18 units and a restaurant to the Astor Motel, 1201 Bridge St., Clarkston, was announced yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. Eugene D. Rainville. Mr. and Mrs. Rainville bought the present eight units and the Payless service station Dec. 1 from Mr. and Mrs. John Lightfield.
Construction of the new units and restaurant should begin within a month, Rainville said. Bids will be called by the architectural firm of Putnam & Dimke.
Rainville said the new units will be adjacent to the present motel and service station on land included in the December sale. The addition will face Bridge Street. It will be built on property 140 feet wide and 240 feet deep.