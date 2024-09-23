60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 15, 1964
The Lewiston City Council voted last night to supply to the Idaho Municipal League data for a feasibility study to determine whether the city’s employes should be brought under the state retirement plan.
That action was recommended by Councilman Robert W. Olin, chairman of a committee which has been considering a request by employes that the state plan be studied.
In supporting Olin’s motion, Councilmen Paul H. Wise, Robert M. Meads and Tillmer E. Davidson said they felt consideration of changes in the police retirement plan should continue.
———
ASOTIN — A bid of $9,226.88 by Kenaston & Huntley, Lewiston, apparently was the lowest of five opened at a special meeting of the Asotin City Council Monday night for building a cover over the municipal reservoir. All were taken under advisement until the council’s regular meeting of Dec. 21.
The Lewiston firm would charge an additional $526.50 for using pressure-treated lumber sheathing in the construction. Neal Builders, Clarkston, bid $9,516 for the standard construction and added $750 for using the specially treated materials.
T.R. Pope Construction Co., Clarkston entered a bid of $9,887.46, with an extra $256 for the alternate material. W.G. Meyers & Sons, Spokane, bid $13,015.60 and would deduct $1,140 for the pressure-treated lumber sheathing. W.H. Gregory & Co., Spokane, would charge $13,364 plus $200 for the alternate sheathing.