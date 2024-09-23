Sections
The ScoopNovember 30, 2024

60 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 1, 1964

Before exposing pedestrians and other drivers to students behind a car’s steering wheel for the first time, the 191 Lewiston High School sophomores and juniors taking driver training will spend four hours learning how the equipment operates in driver simulators.

A dozen driver trainers machines, housed in a blue and silver trailer house, went into operation yesterday as 11 students began the training which bridges the gap between classroom instruction and actual operation of a car.

Rodney Storey, the instructor, said the students take 30 hours of classroom work, four hours in the simulators and five hours behind the wheel of a car.

———

Communicants of Catholic churches in the Twin Cities, who heard Mass celebrated in English for the first time Sunday, appeared to accept the change with enthusiam, pastors of the churches said yesterday.

Although Latin is still used for the canon — or body — of the Mass, other parts, including the introit, epistle and gospel, were said in English, as they were for the first time in Catholic churches throughout the nation.

“There were a few little errors, as there usually are in things done for the first time,” said the Rev. Fr. William G. Elliott, pastor of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. “But on the whole, it went well for both the priest and the congregation.”

The Rev. Fr. Albert F. Austen, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church at Clarkston, said the comments he received were “most favorable. I think it will increase awareness of communicants that they are participating members.” The innovation also appeared to be well-receieved at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Rev. Fr. Patrick Phelan, pastor.

