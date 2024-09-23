60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 9, 1965

Clarkston City Council invited the public last night to suggest improvements for Beachview Park and recreational developments between the Interstate Bridge and the Swallows Nest along Lower Granite dam pool of the Snake River.

Marvin L. Wheeler, chairman of the council’s Parks & Recreation Committee, said a sketch of tentatively planned improvements has been prepared, providing for enlargement of picnicking and play space at the park. But suggestions from all are wanted before permanent plans are made.

Whether the council should purchase more space for parking for cars probably should await the outcome of an April 20 annexation election, Councilman Phillip B. Poole said. If a large suburban area is annexed to the city, he added, a park probably should be developed in the western part of town.