60 Years Ago

He said he didn’t know who decided to schedule the once-postponed game for yesterday, but the coaches and teams were informed Friday that the game was postponed until Nov. 3 at Bengal Field.

———

Whether the Lewis-Clark Opportunity School can receive state funds and the requirements it would have to meet were discussed by parents and teachers of the school’s 26 children with a State Department of Education spokesman yesterday.

Mrs. Eleanore Bodahl, Boise, state supervisor of elementary and special education, said she will request the attorney general to rule on the question of school districts providing funds for privately-operated schools.

The Opportunity School provides half-day instruction for children from Lewiston, Clarkston and areas near Lewiston and areas near Lewiston who range in age from 6 to about 30.