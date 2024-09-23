60 Years Ago

Yesterday, R.W. Dollemore, chairman of the Jaycees’ Lighted Star Committee, and Dutch Baker flew to within a quarter-mile of the star in a Hillcrest Aircraft Co. helicopter piloted by Jerry Wilson.

Trophies were presented to four Clarkston families by the Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce last night for winning home lighting displays in the annual Christmas contest. Police Chief and Mrs. Leo Hellings and Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Rainville received top awards in the over-all competition.

The Hellings home was decorated with a tree on each side of the porch, another one inside in the window and Christmas lights strung across the porch against a background of leaves tacked to the building.

The Rainvilles, who won the 1963 contest, had a similar display this time.

It consisted of Santa Claus with his reindeer, including Rudolph, at their home.