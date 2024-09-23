60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 23, 1965

ASOTIN — Some 25 townspeople with heavy equipment and tools cleaned Asotin Park Monday as a Washington’s birthday project and put it in nearly as good condition as it had been prior to a Dec. 22 flood.

Mayor E.R. Tyler said men were out with dump trucks, bulldozers, loaders, chain saws and hand tools working from morning until dark and some planned to return Tuesday to continue the job. Oil and old tires were used in starting fires to burn wet trees, brush and other burnable debris.

Rocks were hauled away and the ground was raked. Tyler said some of the lawn has begun to turn green, but seeding will be done in places left barren by the rushing stream three days before Christmas. With a little more cleanup, the mayor said, the park will be usable for picnics again.