60 Years Ago

Speaking after the close of a meeting of the County Board of Commissioners Monday, Wisdom said the board has decided to take the ferry out of service next Monday night. If the parts arrive Tuesday as expected, that would mean that the ferry will be in operation six more days, he said.

Wisdom told the commissioners traffic on the ferry had declined in recent days and although suspension of service would work some degree of hardship on residents of the area. “It’s the best thing we could come up with.”

PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Bert Clark sent his Cougars out into the rain Monday afternoon running mock plays against the anticipated Texas Tech defense and offense.

WSU meets the Texas Red Raiders Saturday in Lubbock and will try to revenge last season’s 16-7 loss at the hands of the Texans. That meeting was the first between the two schools.

Clark also drilled his squad on punt coverage Monday.