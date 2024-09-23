Sections
The ScoopNovember 2, 2024

60 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 3, 1964

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners reported Monday the receipt of an additional $3,500 in state funds toward maintenance and operation of the Asotin County fairgrounds.

The commissioners set Nov. 26 for opening bids for three new cars for the sheriff’s department.

Archie Claassen, Clarkston Heights, asked for improvements on Meyer’s Ridge Road and commissioners said they plan some work on it this winter. The commissioners said Critchfield Gulch Road is to be oiled next year.

———

PULLMAN — Washington State University students will set out for the eight-mile walk to Moscow Wednesday, a trek through the hills of the Palouse they have not had to make in 10 years.

The journey is the result of the annual wager among student leaders which is made before the WSU — University of Idaho football game. When the Cougar marching band leads the Washington State walkers east toward Moscow, the payment will be under way. It will end 2½ hours later at the Idaho Student Union Building.

Dates for the walk have been changed several times, most recently Monday. The WSU students had wanted to pay for their 28-13 football defeat at the hands of the Vandals by making the trip on Thursday. But Idaho had other plans for Thursday, and WSU and Idaho student body officers finally agreed on Wednesday.

