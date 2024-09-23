Sections
The ScoopJanuary 11, 2025

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 12, 1965

ASOTIN — Asotin City Council met in special session Monday night to formally request the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Civil Defense Department to coordinate assistance to cope with last month’s flood here and to control Asotin Creek in the future.

Letters by Mayor E. R. Tyler to each agency were approved by the council. Representatives of both the Corps and the civil defense headquarters have been here to inspect damage caused by the Dec. 22 flood and to confer with city officials.

The mayor asked Col. Frank D. McElwee, Walla Walla District army engineer, for early assistance in developing a flood control program immediately and a long-range prevention project.

———

PULLMAN — Striking dock workers at Atlantic and Gulf ports could, if their strike lasts more than a month, cause increased sales of Pacific Northwest wheat.

At least that’s the view of Karl Hobson, an extension marketing economist at Washington State University.

Hobson said that in recent months, exports of U.S. grain have been particularly heavy from the ports which are now tied up in the International Longshoremen’s Union strike.

