60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 12, 1965

ASOTIN — Asotin City Council met in special session Monday night to formally request the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Civil Defense Department to coordinate assistance to cope with last month’s flood here and to control Asotin Creek in the future.

Letters by Mayor E. R. Tyler to each agency were approved by the council. Representatives of both the Corps and the civil defense headquarters have been here to inspect damage caused by the Dec. 22 flood and to confer with city officials.

The mayor asked Col. Frank D. McElwee, Walla Walla District army engineer, for early assistance in developing a flood control program immediately and a long-range prevention project.