The ScoopDecember 7, 2024

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 8, 1964

George H. Baker, Portland, general manager for the Union Pacific Railroad, Northwest district, yesterday was elected president of the Camas Prairie Railroad at a meeting of directors at Portland, The Associated Press reported.

Baker succeeded N.M. Lorentzsen, Seattle, who had served as president of CPRR since March, when he became general manager of lines west for the Northern Pacific Railway.

J.H. Harwood of Lewiston was renamed manager of the 55-year-old railroad, owned jointly by the UP and NP. Directors said the board otherwise was unchanged.

William Warfield, bass-baritone who has been a star in every field open to singers since his New York City debut in 1950, will present a recital at Lewis-Clark Normal School Auditorium tonight. His appearance will be through the Community Concert Ass’n.

Warfield is best known for his portrayal of Porgy in George Gershwin’s opera, “Porgy and Bess,” in the mid-1950s, it was revived briefly in 1961, with Warfield again singing the Porgy role. Warfield has sung such works as Bach’s oratorio, “St. Matthew’s Passion,” in the role of Jesus and has been successful in movie and television acting. Only Community Concert season tickets will be honored for the Warfield appearance.

