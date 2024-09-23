60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 2, 1965
For the first time since Jan. 28, a Camas Prairie Railroad freight train rolled out of Lewiston yesterday morning at 9:30 bound for Camas Prairie points.
It was a “real beautiful sight,” said Manager J.H. Harwood. Twice before he had regretfully announced postponements in resumption of service because of unexpected difficulties in repairing the flood-damaged line between Spalding and Reubens.
In the train were 30 loaded cars and 31 empty ones. Four locomotives were used to pull the 2,580-ton load up the grade which rises from 735 feet at Lewiston to about 3,000 feet at Reubens. The train reached Reubens at 1:30 p.m., about 1½ hours later than usual because of “slow track” between Spalding and Reubens.
———
Survey crews will begin residence — by-residence canvassing tomorrow for the 1965-1966 Lewiston-Clarkston city directory.
T.O. (Doc) Shannon, sales manager of the Johnson Publishing Co., Loveland, Colo., said the new edition will be distributed in September. The survey crew will consist of 35 Lewiston-Clarkston women.
Shannon, who has been coming to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for 13 years, yesterday said new building activity and civic enthusiasm appear more pronounced than in any previous visit. He will be spending six weeks here directing the information survey.