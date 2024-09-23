60 Years Ago

General contractors submitting bids were Schmidt & Hagen, Lewiston $14,386; Kenaston & Huntley, Lewiston $6,902 for one part of the work and $3,095 for the remainder, and T.R. Pope, Clarkston, $12,337, or lesser amounts for portions of the job.

MOSCOW — A new Art and Architectural building at the University of Idaho came a step closer to realization last weekend when working drawings of the building were authorized at Boise by the advisory council of the permanent building fund for the building. University officials hope that the building will be ready for use by the fall of 1965.

The proposed four-story, brick-faced structure will occupy a portion of the present art building, adjacent to the women’s gymnasium and near the Administration Building. The present structure is a frame building constructed in 1911 and called Lewis Court.

The old building, which will be demolished to make room for the new one, had a checkered career. It was at one time of another a field house complete with sawdust floor, a dormitory, and, since 1939, a classroom-laboratory building housing the department of art and architecture.