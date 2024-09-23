60 Years Ago

Mundell now has to unload gasoline from a tanker truck outside the city limits into a small delivery truck which is the largest truck the zoning and fire ordinances permit to make deliveries directly into station pumps.

———

Two hundred parents of Lewiston High School students attended the first of a series of open houses at the school last night. They heard talks by school administrators and then went through a short version of a typical student day in school.

All parents were given an opportunity to meet and talk with instructors.

The open house began at 7:30 with a general meeting in the school auditorium. Brief talks were given by Robert J. Willett, chairman of the Lewiston School Board; Superintendent Andrew L. Smith; Assistant Superintendent Virgel A. Larson; and Principal Frank Clark. Parents then visited rooms. Refreshments were served.