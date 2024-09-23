Sections
The ScoopOctober 19, 2024

60 Years Ago

Anonymous Author

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 20, 1964

As might be expected, University of Idaho Football Coach Dee Andros last night predicted victory over Washington State in Saturday’s football Battle of the Palouse at Moscow.

Addressing the Lewiston chapter of Vandal Boosters, Andros said, “The team that hits the hardest and the longest will win and I’m confident our kids will pay the price to win.”

Close to 200 watched the movies of Saturday’s 10-7 Oregon State victory over Idaho and heard Andros make his prediction.

———

The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals has granted full accreditation for another three years to Tri-State Memorial Hospital, William J. Yeats, hospital administrator, said yesterday.

Yeats was informed the rating was based on an evaluation survey conducted Sept. 21 by a physician representative of the commission. The hospital received its first accreditation in August of 1958 and a renewal for three years in 1961.

The commission is a voluntary organization composed of members of the American College of Physicians, the American College of Surgeons, the American Hospital Ass’n and the American Medical Ass’n.

