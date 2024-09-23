60 Years Ago

Close to 200 watched the movies of Saturday’s 10-7 Oregon State victory over Idaho and heard Andros make his prediction.

———

The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals has granted full accreditation for another three years to Tri-State Memorial Hospital, William J. Yeats, hospital administrator, said yesterday.

Yeats was informed the rating was based on an evaluation survey conducted Sept. 21 by a physician representative of the commission. The hospital received its first accreditation in August of 1958 and a renewal for three years in 1961.

The commission is a voluntary organization composed of members of the American College of Physicians, the American College of Surgeons, the American Hospital Ass’n and the American Medical Ass’n.