AnnouncementsDecember 21, 2024

60th anniversary: Gary and Deanna Intermill; and 35th anniversary: Brian and Jana Intermill

story image illustation
story image illustation

Celebrating a total of 95 years of marriage recently were Gary L. and Deanna Intermill, of Pullman, and their son and daughter-in-law Brian and Jana Intermill, of Moscow.

Gary Intermill and Deanna Dwyer were married Dec. 18, 1964, in Elk Point, N.D.

Both are retired from Washington State University in Pullman, he after about 20 years and she after about 30 years.

Deanna is an active gardener and spends her time taking care of her lovely yard. She attends yoga classes and takes excellent care of Gary and their pups, Jack and Cutie Pie. Deanna has a large collection of gnomes that her daughter-in-law enjoys adding to.

Gary has a few health issues that limit his activity a bit but he has his physical therapy to keep him limber. He enjoys chatting about times gone by and going for drives down to the river to chat with those on the water to see how the fishing is going.

They celebrated at a dinner with local family members and surprise guests Steve and Carol Folsland visiting from South Dakota on Dec. 14 at Applebee’s in Moscow.

They have two daughters, Teresa and Brenda, both of Spokane, and their son Brian, of Moscow. They also have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Brian Intermill and Jana Karr were married Dec. 9, 1989, in Onaway. They celebrated their anniversary with a quiet, romantic dinner at home.

Jana held various jobs throughout her life and retired in 2013. She is a homemaker and a crafter, and she enjoys painting miniature figurines and model building.

Brian has been employed by WSU in Pullman for 20 years. He’s a hunter and fisherman who loves to ride ATVs and explore the mountains.

They have one daughter and one son, both of Pullman.

Go Cougs!

