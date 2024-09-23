Celebrating a total of 95 years of marriage recently were Gary L. and Deanna Intermill, of Pullman, and their son and daughter-in-law Brian and Jana Intermill, of Moscow.

Gary Intermill and Deanna Dwyer were married Dec. 18, 1964, in Elk Point, N.D.

Both are retired from Washington State University in Pullman, he after about 20 years and she after about 30 years.

Deanna is an active gardener and spends her time taking care of her lovely yard. She attends yoga classes and takes excellent care of Gary and their pups, Jack and Cutie Pie. Deanna has a large collection of gnomes that her daughter-in-law enjoys adding to.

Gary has a few health issues that limit his activity a bit but he has his physical therapy to keep him limber. He enjoys chatting about times gone by and going for drives down to the river to chat with those on the water to see how the fishing is going.

They celebrated at a dinner with local family members and surprise guests Steve and Carol Folsland visiting from South Dakota on Dec. 14 at Applebee’s in Moscow.