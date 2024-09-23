Sections
The ScoopJanuary 4, 2025

PHOTOS: A bracing start to the New Year

About 150 people of all ages gathered in Clarkston to start off 2025 with a Jan. 1 leap into the chilly waters of the Snake River

Clarkston wrestling team members wear their singlets for the Polar Plunge leap into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.
Clarkston wrestling team members wear their singlets for the Polar Plunge leap into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Wednesday in Lewiston.
Wednesday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Water splashes up above the level of the dock as people jump into the Snake River Wednesday for the annual Polar Plunge in Clarkston.
Water splashes up above the level of the dock as people jump into the Snake River Wednesday for the annual Polar Plunge in Clarkston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Tammy Cochrane, left, holds hands with Lisa Barnes as they conquer Barnes’ biggest fear—jumping—at the Polar Plunge Wednesday in Clarkston.
Tammy Cochrane, left, holds hands with Lisa Barnes as they conquer Barnes’ biggest fear—jumping—at the Polar Plunge Wednesday in Clarkston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Polar Plunge participant wraps up in a towel while watching others make the same jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.
A Polar Plunge participant wraps up in a towel while watching others make the same jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
People swim to shore after their Polar Plunge jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.
People swim to shore after their Polar Plunge jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
