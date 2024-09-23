Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 7, 2024

A forgotten fight

Book details couple’s efforts to preserve public lands, including National Parks System

Mary Stone Inland 360

Picture the United States without the National Park System we know today.

Forests logged, rivers dammed, hillsides mined in places like Yellowtone, Glacier and Grand Canyon national parks: That could be the reality if not for Avis and Bernard DeVoto, largely unsung heroes of U.S. conservation.

The story of the DeVotos’ remarkably successful activism, and resulting McCarthy-era blacklisting, is at the heart of this year’s Everybody Reads selection, “This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild,” by journalist Nate Schweber.

The program, launched in 2000, promotes a book to readers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington each year for reflection, discussion and author interaction. Schweber will speak about “This America of Ours” at area libraries and schools next week. (A schedule of his appearances is at left.)

Schweber, who was born and grew up in Missoula but has lived most of his adult life in New York City, discussed his affinity for Bernard DeVoto’s perspective during a recent phone interview. DeVoto, a Utah native, was another New York City transplant.

Bernard DeVoto was a writer and Avis an editor — his editor. When they discovered a plot by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association to sell off millions of acres of public lands in the West, “including national parks, monuments, forests and grasslands,” he wrote a “blockbuster exposé,” published in 1947 in Harper’s Magazine, titled “The West Against Itself.”

Schweber recounts the DeVotos’ efforts and the drama that surrounded them as the couple revealed continued threats to public lands, perhaps most alarmingly the proposed damming of the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border.

The plan by the Bureau of Reclamation threatened to open beloved parks to exploitation and development, undoing the DeVotos’ legacy of saving millions of acres of public lands.

Lewiston City Library Director Lynn Johnson read Schweber’s book and was struck by the parallels to issues today.

“We didn’t learn from history,” Johnson said. “We never learn from history, I’m afraid to say.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

There was a local connection that made an impression on her as well: The DeVotos’ ashes were spread at the DeVoto Memorial Cedar Grove in Idaho near Lolo Pass, not far from the Montana border — a place where Johnson’s family had stopped when she was growing up.

Intrigued by the history detailed in the book and the connection to this landmark so close to home, Johnson emailed Schweber.

“And then he surprised us by walking in the door here,” she said.

Schweber, a freelance journalist for publications including The New York Times, was in the area covering the November 2022 murders at the University of Idaho.

He agreed to participate in the Everybody Reads program, and now, he said, he looks forward to returning to Idaho to discuss his book.

“One of the ironies of this book, or of Bernard DeVoto, is he’s the first person born in Utah to ever win a Pulitzer Prize, and nowhere in Utah is there anything memorializing this guy,” Schweber said. “It’s the state of Idaho who has the West’s tribute to Bernard DeVoto — it’s enormously to Idaho’s credit that that’s there.”

Stone (she/her) can be contacted at mstone@inland360.com or (208) 848-2244.

Everybody Reads

Nate Schweber, author of this year’s Everybody Reads selection, “This America of Ours,” will speak at venues across the region next week. Copies of his book are available at area libraries. More information is at everybody-reads.org.

  • Noon Tuesday, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
  • 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday, Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman.
  • 10 a.m. next Thursday, Winchester Community Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
  • 1:30 p.m. next Thursday, Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.
  • Noon Nov. 15, Lewiston City Library, Event Space, 411 D St.
  • 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Related
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
Theater Roundup: Curtains up
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
The Stream: The beginning of the end of ‘Yellowstone’
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
New calendar puts your events online faster
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
This week’s movies
Related
Coming home
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
Coming home
Sharing ‘What the Chicken Knows’ in new mini hardcover
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
Sharing ‘What the Chicken Knows’ in new mini hardcover
Rebuilding from beyond the grave
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 31
Rebuilding from beyond the grave
Events Roundup: Theater, music and a sneakpeek at the holiday season
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 31
Events Roundup: Theater, music and a sneakpeek at the holiday season
Channeling childhood memories for a totally 2000s look
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 31
Channeling childhood memories for a totally 2000s look
Terror in the attic
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 31
Terror in the attic
Events Roundup: This week’s curated list from the Inland 360 calendar puts the spotlight on cultural explorations
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 24
Events Roundup: This week’s curated list from the Inland 360 calendar puts the spotlight on cultural explorations
A creepy occult tale in ‘Memorials’
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 24
A creepy occult tale in ‘Memorials’
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy