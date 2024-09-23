A forgotten fight

Picture the United States without the National Park System we know today.

Forests logged, rivers dammed, hillsides mined in places like Yellowtone, Glacier and Grand Canyon national parks: That could be the reality if not for Avis and Bernard DeVoto, largely unsung heroes of U.S. conservation.

The story of the DeVotos’ remarkably successful activism, and resulting McCarthy-era blacklisting, is at the heart of this year’s Everybody Reads selection, “This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild,” by journalist Nate Schweber.

The program, launched in 2000, promotes a book to readers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington each year for reflection, discussion and author interaction. Schweber will speak about “This America of Ours” at area libraries and schools next week. (A schedule of his appearances is at left.)

Schweber, who was born and grew up in Missoula but has lived most of his adult life in New York City, discussed his affinity for Bernard DeVoto’s perspective during a recent phone interview. DeVoto, a Utah native, was another New York City transplant.

Bernard DeVoto was a writer and Avis an editor — his editor. When they discovered a plot by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association to sell off millions of acres of public lands in the West, “including national parks, monuments, forests and grasslands,” he wrote a “blockbuster exposé,” published in 1947 in Harper’s Magazine, titled “The West Against Itself.”

Schweber recounts the DeVotos’ efforts and the drama that surrounded them as the couple revealed continued threats to public lands, perhaps most alarmingly the proposed damming of the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border.

The plan by the Bureau of Reclamation threatened to open beloved parks to exploitation and development, undoing the DeVotos’ legacy of saving millions of acres of public lands.

Lewiston City Library Director Lynn Johnson read Schweber’s book and was struck by the parallels to issues today.

“We didn’t learn from history,” Johnson said. “We never learn from history, I’m afraid to say.”