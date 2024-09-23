Sections
PhotosFebruary 15, 2025

A match made in Pullman

The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet

Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor, a Washington State University student and football player, and his chosen Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez, right, a fellow WSU student, walk into Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Flowers for Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez lay on a reserved table for Ramirez and Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman.
Flowers for Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez lay on a reserved table for Ramirez and Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Tyra Ramirez, left, poses with Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.
Tyra Ramirez, left, poses with Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
